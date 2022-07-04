Oberwart gewinnt in Schlaining mit 4:0

Erstellt am 04. Juli 2022 | 11:15
Lesezeit: 2 Min
DF
Daniel Fuhry
Der SV Klöcher-Bau Oberwart testete am Sportplatz in Altschlaining. Die Truppe von Coach Florian Hotwagner siegte klar mit 4:0.
Werbung

SCHLAINING - SPG SV KLÖCHER BAU OBERWART 0:4 (0:2).-
Tore: Zapfel, Doleschal 2, Radics.

Alle Testspiele sowie eine Vorschau finden Sie in Ihrer aktuellen BVZ-Ausgabe!