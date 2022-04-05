Mariasdorf - SC Schachendorf 3:0

Erstellt am 05. April 2022 | 16:20
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Daniel Fenz
Daniel Fenz
Ein Doppelpack von Daniel Putz und ein Treffer von Matthias Kappel fixieren den 3:0-Erfolg der Mariasdorfer.
Werbung