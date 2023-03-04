Bisher bitterste Niederlage für die Dragonz

Erstellt am 04. März 2023 | 21:05
Peter Wagentristl
Peter Wagentristl
Die BBC Nord Dragonz verlieren das erste Match der Zwischenrunde in der Superliga klar mit 66:96 gegen Schlusslicht Vienna Timberwolves.
Das hat man sich anders vorgestellt: Nach zwei Siegen im Grunddurchgang wollten die Dragonz am Samstag eigentlich auf 3:0 stellen. Doch die jungen Wiener spielten vom Tip-Off weg befreit drauf los und waren in allen Vierteln das bessere Team. Auf der anderen Seite lief beim Heimteam aus Eisenstadt fast nichts nach Plan, die Drachen zeigte eine ihrer bisher schwächsten Leistungen. Einziger Lichtblick bei den Landeshauptstädtern war Lukas Knor, der mit 24 Punkten zum besten Spieler des Abends avancierte und sieben von zehn Dreier-Versuchen einnetzte.

