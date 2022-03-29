SpG Oberwart/Rotenturm - SC Bad Sauerbrunn 4:0

Erstellt am 29. März 2022 | 16:06
Daniel Fenz
Die Oberwarter setzten sich zuhause klar durch. Der Kampf um den Meistertitel geht somit weiter.