UFC Markt Allhau - SV Güssing 0:1

Erstellt am 26. April 2022 | 20:34
Lesezeit: 2 Min
Patrick Bauer
Patrick Bauer
Ein Spiel das noch lange Aufregen wird! Güssing holt in der 92. Minute einen 1:0-Sieg in Markt Allhau durch David Sauhammel.
Werbung