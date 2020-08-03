BVZ.at verwendet Cookies, um dir regionalisierte Inhalte und das beste Online-Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.
FC Minihof Liebau holte sich Sieg bei Hügelland-Cup.
Der ASV St. Martin an der Raab veranstaltete am Wochenende den traditionellen Hügelland-Cup auf seiner Sportanlage.
Dabei nahmen neben dem Hausherrn St. Martin die Klubsv om USV Neuhaus am Klausenbach, FC Minihof Liebau und der SV Mühlgraben teil. Der ASV gratuliert dem FC Minihof Liebau, der sich den Sieg sicherte. Auf den weiteren Plätzen: 2. USV Neuhaus am Klausenbach , 3. ASV St. Martin an der Raab, 4. FC Mühlgraben. Weiters bedankt sich der Verein bei allen Helfern und Mannschaften recht herzlich.