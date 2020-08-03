Dabei nahmen neben dem Hausherrn St. Martin die Klubsv om USV Neuhaus am Klausenbach, FC Minihof Liebau und der SV Mühlgraben teil. Der ASV gratuliert dem FC Minihof Liebau, der sich den Sieg sicherte. Auf den weiteren Plätzen: 2. USV Neuhaus am Klausenbach , 3. ASV St. Martin an der Raab, 4. FC Mühlgraben. Weiters bedankt sich der Verein bei allen Helfern und Mannschaften recht herzlich.