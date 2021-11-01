Stegersbach gewann das Kellerderby

Die Hausherren aus Stegersbach gingen im Spiel gegen Heiligenbrunn mit 5:2 als Sieger vom Platz.

Erstellt am 01. November 2021 | 10:21
Daniel Fenz
